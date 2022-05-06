SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you want to get out of the house but stay out of the rain, the Tyson Events Center will soon be taken over by monster trucks.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks LIve makes its Sioux City debut this weekend and Friday crews prepared the cars that will soon be destroyed by trucks like the new “Race Ace”.

Christian Norman has driven the legendary “Bigfoot” truck for five years now and talked about what that experience is like behind the wheel.

“It’s like a chaotic Cadillac if you will, but they are the nicest riding monster trucks in the whole world and the most technologically advanced as well. So yeah. you definitely gotta know what’s underneath you first before you even get in the seat for sure,” said Norman.

Norman said fans who attend this weekend’s event will experience everything from freestyle to high jump competitions and more.