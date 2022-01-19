SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Tyson Event Center is getting ready for the World Toughest Rodeo.

Hundreds of tons of dirt have been trucked into the Tyson in preparation for this weekend’s rodeo. The whole process takes around three hours to complete and is done with the ice intact underneath for quick turn arounds.

This is the first year that this rodeo will be coming to Sioux City, but they say that they hope to make it a unique experience.

“You’re going to see a lot of the world champion contestants here this weekend, the best in the world will be here competing in Sioux City,” said David Johnson.

Tickets are on sale now. There will be two shows, one on Friday and one on Saturday, both at 7:30 p.m.