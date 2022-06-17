DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — Workers at the Dakota City Tyson Plant grabbed a ball and glove on Friday.

It’s part of an effort that’s helping Kevin Negaard of the Miracle League of Siouxland play catch every day for 1-year. He started tossing a ball around back in January.

The goal is to raise money and awareness for the Miracle League with hopes of hiring an Executive Director for the organization.

Negaard said that the community’s support has been everything he could have hoped for.

“For a cause that really benefits our entire community, we have the largest Miracle League in the world here in Sioux City, Iowa so we should be really proud of that and not only happens because of great community partners like we have,” said Negaard.

Negaard is hoping to raise $100,000 for the League.