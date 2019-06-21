Tyson employees get a huge thank you for $10,000 donation

Some Tyson employees are getting a special thank you for Your Stepping Up to the Plate for a national event coming to Siouxland.

Those employees helped contribute $10,000 to help put on the first Miracle League All-Star Weekend coming to Sioux City in September.

As a thank you, the employees each received a commemorative bat made just for them. While they appreciated the bats, the biggest thanks will be seeing the All-Star Weekend in Sioux City.

“Its helping individuals that probably need help, it’s also recognizing the importance of dealing with special needs kids, it’s apart of our fabric of the company, we raise expectations of what good food can do,” Dan Heffernan, Tyson Vice President of Human Resources said.

The Miracle League All-Star Game will be at the Miracle League Field in Riverside Park. The celebration starts on Friday, September 6 and goes through Sunday, September 8.