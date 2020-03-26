Tyson donates truckload of protein to feed food-insecure families

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland, Tyson and the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA have partnered together to provide protein to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Food Bank of Siouxland announced Thursday a truckload of meat arrived from Tyson which will all be donated to food-insecure families in the Siouxland area.

Assorted packages of protein will be available for individuals and families via a trailer in the parking lot of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City.

Linda Scheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland said the Food Bank has a long-standing partnership with Tyson and was thankful for their generosity.

“This donation will help not only those who have struggled with food insecurity prior to the virus, but now individuals and families who have lost their paychecks may find themselves needing assistance, perhaps for the very first time in their lives,” Scheid said.

Distribution from the truck will begin Thursday from 1- 5:30 p.m.

Distribution will continue through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the donation has been fully distributed.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Y at 402-404-8439.

Rhonda Robson, CEO of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA said the donation is another example of the community coming together.

“The YMCA is all about bring the community together especially in a time of crisis, we are honored to be able to help in this way,” Robson said.

