Tyson donates more than $485,000 to United Way of Siouxland

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – A Siouxland business is celebrating the holiday season with a gift to a local non-profit.

Tyson Fresh Meats wrapped up its annual campaign Tuesday, with the company donating $485,320 to United Way of Siouxland.

Tyson officials say it’s the largest campaign donation they’ve ever given.

“[With the] plant being in Dakota City, we see some team members actually using some of these dollars. And it’s very important to let the team members at corporate see the dollars used in the plant, and it’s very exciting to then see the team members at the plant be more involved,” said Trisha Winquist with Tyson Foods.

The United Way of Siouxland provided financial assistance to 30 area non-profit agencies this year.