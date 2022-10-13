DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Tyson Foods’ President and CEO, Donnie King, spoke to two of the governors in the Siouxland states about moving more than 500 employees in Dakota Dunes to Arkansas.

In a statement to KCAU, a Tyson spokesperson said King spoke with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on October 5. King also offered to speak to Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

The company said the relocation of about 1,000 employees from Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois and Dakota Dunes will begin in early 2023.