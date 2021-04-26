Tyson Center sets up for NAIA volleyball action

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The best players in women’s college volleyball are again flocking to Sioux City.

The Tyson Events Center is getting ready to host this year’s NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship.

24 teams will compete for the title in a pool-play style tournament. Besides the the style of play, the style of the court itself is standing out.

“You know, the first two days is really almost like an Olympic festival. We got the red, white, and blue kind of motif going on here. The kids have really walked in and been impressed and they’re so excited to play for a national championship,” said co-tournament director Corey Westra.

The tournament will start Tuesday and run through May 1.