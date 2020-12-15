Tyson Center selling tickets for virtual New Year’s Eve KISS concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders wanting to watch a KISS concert for New Year’s Eve have the opportunity to do so.

According to a release, tickets are now available for the live virtual concert on Thursday, December 31 for KISS 2020 Goodbye Live from Atlantis Dubai.

Ticket packages start at $39.99 for a device and available now at TysonCenter.com. People can watch from their desktop, mobile, or streaming device. The standard package includes one replay over a 24-hour period. Deluxe package includes unlimited replays over a 72-hour period.

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, the show, produced by Landmarks Live, can be seen globally with ticketing technology and livestream powered by TIXR and experienced like no other virtual concert before.

You can buy tickets and find more information about the virtual event here.