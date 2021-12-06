Tyson announces $50 million to be distributed among workers

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, a sign stands in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KCAU) — Tyson Foods announced Monday that they will be giving team members year-end bonuses for their efforts over 2021, including team members in Dakota City, Madison, and Storm Lake.

According to the release, Tyson will be giving their employees a one-time $50 million, which will be based on tenure. They will range from $300 to $700 and will be distributed sometime in December.

Over the year Tyson has invested more than $500 million into wage increases, bringing their average hourly pay up to $18 plus benefits.

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” said President and CEO of Tyson Foods Donnie King, “While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them, head-on.”

Tyson also paid $200 to team members who were fully vaccinated in 2021. Starting in 2022, the company will also be offering paid sick leave along with its flexible work schedules.

Tyson reported that they opened seven health centers to give their employees easier access to healthcare.

“Tyson wants to be the most sought-after place to work, period,” said King, “Our frontline team members tell us higher pay is important, but that’s only a part of the story – they also want more flexibility and more say over their time. In rural parts of the country, they don’t want to have to drive miles to see the doctor. Everything we’re doing is because our team members are the heart of our business and its future success.”

Tyson has also provided the Upward Academy program, which helps team members develop life skills and classes such as English as a Second Language, High School Equivalency, U.S. citizenship, financial literacy, and digital literacy.

The company has also started an in-plant career development program called Upward Pathways, as well as a third program for employees who want to obtain jobs in maintenance while being paid to learn. The program is in collaboration with local community colleges in several locations while paying two-thirds of tuition.