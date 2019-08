STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have found a two-year-old after he went missing earlier Friday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol said that Mathias has been missing in Stanton County, Nebraska since Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Mathias has been found!!! Thank you for the assistance!! NSP appreciates the help in locating him! He was in the cornfield. He’s alert and headed to the hospital to get checked out. pic.twitter.com/i0FcPEEu7F — NSPTroopBLTs (@NSPTroopBLTs) August 16, 2019

Authorities found him in a cornfield. They say he is alert, but he is going to the hospital to get checked out.

The Nebraska State Patrol wanted to thank everyone who helped look for him.