SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Construction season is underway and a Sioux Center roadway is undergoing major changes.

The Iowa DOT and Sioux Center officials partnered to do a roadway replacement of Highway 75. The 3-phase project is converting 13th to 20th Street from a 3-lane configuration to a 4 lane. The project will slowly make its way into town, and with each year the city hopes to convert more of their roads into 4 lanes.

Murray Hulstein, the Sioux Center utility manager says they’ve been trying to get this project underway for roughly 15 years.

“First of all we wanted to build a safe highway. Second of all, we wanna build an efficient highway for generations to come. And then third we wanted to show Sioux Center’s character, we want it to look nice. We want it to just be the nice for our citizens, but also those passing through Sioux Center,” said Hulstein.

The project is expected to cost roughly $50 million with the Iowa DOT and Sioux Center splitting the cost of the construction.

Scott Wynja, Sioux Center’s city manager, says their city plans to pay for the costs in a variety of ways.

“We’re using a few different sources; tax increments financing as one our main sources, also using some road use tax funds, then also we’ve received some different grants and other funding sources to help offset our costs,” said Wynja.

Phase one of the project is expected to be done by the end of this year and city officials are hoping to complete the project in the fall of 2025.