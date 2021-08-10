Two workers rescued from Marcus grain bin elevator

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – Marcus Fire and Rescue along with the Marcus Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of E Railroad St. in regard to someone trapped in a grain elevator around 3:50 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, crews determined that two First Cooperative Employees were trapped in the grain within the elevator. Emergency responders were able to enter the elevator and provide the victims with oxygen and fluids while rescue efforts began.

After approximately two hours, both men were rescued from the elevator and transported to MercyOne for evaluation.

Several agencies responded to assist and played an important role in this rescue.