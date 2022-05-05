SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two Republicans looking to become the next Woodbury County Attorney met with voters in downtown Sioux City Thursday.

Both Jacklyn Fox and James Loomis currently serve as Assistant County Attorneys under Democrat P.J. Jennings.

A large group of people asked questions of the candidates who both say they hope to bring better transparency and communication to Woodbury County.

“What I’ve talked about is three things: engagement, communication and partnership. I think we need to engage in law enforcement and with community leaders when you communicate with those same folks, you form a partnership and that partnership allows you to serve effectively,” said Loomis.

“I think we need to work with different entities that are involved in our cases. I think it’s important that all those entities have a voice at the table so that we can come together and brainstorm how to prevent and fight crime,” said Fox.

The winner of the June primary will face Jennings who is seeking a 5th term as County Attorney.