Two wanted in early morning Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police were called to the area of East Austin and North Cliff Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of gunshots.

A male victim was found at the scene. He later died at a local hospital from gunshot wounds.

Police say Skylar Jorgensen, 22, and Rashaun Guest, 24, are persons of interest and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any additional information, you can call Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.