Two-vehicle crash sent seven people to hospital

OSCEOLA, Iowa (KCAU) – A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 59 sent seven people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to a recent documents, around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday morning, emergency officials were called to the scene of a car accident that occurred at the intersection of Highway 59.

Kelsey Jo Conner, 29 of Omaha, Nebraska, was driving westbound on 220h Street when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 59. Conner was driving a Chevy Traverse with two juvenile passengers in the car.

Thressa Joan Clark, 24 of Sibly, Iowa, was driving northbound on Highway 59 and collided with Conner at the intersection. Clark was driving a Grand Caravan and had three juvenile passengers with her.

Both vehicles ended up on a property in the northwest corner of the intersection, which received approximately $1,500 in damage. Conner’s vehicle sustained approximately $15, 000 in damage, and Clark’s vehicle sustained approximately $10,000 in damage.

Conner and her two passengers were transported to the Osceola Community Hosptial by the Sibley Ambulance. Clark and her three passengers were also transported to the Osceola Community Hospital by the Ashton Ambulance and Sibley Ambulance.

Conner was issued a citation for the failure to obey a stop sign.