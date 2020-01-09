Two-vehicle crash in Plymouth County sent two to the hospital Wednesday afternoon

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Plymouth County sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at K64/C38 on Wednesday afternoon.

Involved in the crash was a 2017 Dodge Ram Pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer loaded with a Genie boom lift, and the other vehicle involved was a 2004 Dodge Durango.

Eric Krieger, 46, of Rossie, Iowa, was driving the pickup owned by Morton Buildings Inc. from Morton, Illinois.

Virginia Manning, 63, of Cleghorn, Iowa, was driving the Dodge, Durango.

Manning also had a passenger in the car, Robert Manning, 63, of Cleghorn, Iowa.

According to a recent press release, Krieger was headed southbound on K64 and Manning was headed eastbound on C38.

Krieger failed to stop at the intersection and drove into Manning’s path.

Manning then collided with Krieger on the passenger side of the vehicle, causing both vehicles to enter the southbound ditch at the intersection.

Krieger’s pickup flipped onto its side and partially blocked the roadway.

LeMars, Remsen, and Oyens Ambulance and Fire Departments were called to help at the scene of the crash.

Both Virginia and Robert Manning were transported to Floyd Valley Hospital non-life threatening injuries.

Krieger and his passenger were checked out by the Oyens ambulance at the scene and refused medical treatment.

Krieger’s pickup sustained functional damage estimated at $5,000, the trailer was considered a total loss estimated at $5,000, and the Genie boom lift sustained functional damage also estimated at $5,000.

Manning’s Durango was a total loss estimated at $5,000.

Krieger was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.