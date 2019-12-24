Two-term council member attends last meeting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Monday’s council meeting was not only the last for this year but the last for council member Rhonda Capron who went for a re-election bid in November.

“It’s bittersweet because I know that they’re going to do fine, but I loved what I did and I love the city and I loved our citizens, but most of all I loved my council.” say councilmember Rhonda Capron.

Rhonda Capron was first elected to Sioux City City Council in 2011. She served eight years.

Capron has worked on several major Sioux City projects, and she says she’ll keep working for the community going forward.

