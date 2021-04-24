Two teens hospitalized following Crawford County crash in school parking lot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of Richard Knowles, Watchdog

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials said two teenagers were hospitalized following a crash at Denison High School Friday evening.

According to a press release, authorities responded to a crash in the Denison High School parking lot around 10 p.m.

The press release continues on to say that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were driving trucks at high speeds and collided head-on.

One driver was taken to Crawford County Hospital. The other driver was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after arrival at Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories