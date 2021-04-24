Two teens hospitalized following Crawford County crash in school parking lot

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials said two teenagers were hospitalized following a crash at Denison High School Friday evening.

According to a press release, authorities responded to a crash in the Denison High School parking lot around 10 p.m.

The press release continues on to say that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were driving trucks at high speeds and collided head-on.

One driver was taken to Crawford County Hospital. The other driver was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after arrival at Crawford County Memorial Hospital.