NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A vehicle rollover outside of Norfolk resulted in two teens being hospitalized.

According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle rollover near Norfolk around 12:40 p.m. on Monday.

The release stated that the incident occurred when a car traveling east on Old Highway 8, southeast of Norfolk, lost control on the gravel road and rolled, ejecting a female passenger onto the roadway.

The driver, Jonathan Russell, 16, of Norfolk, fled the scene on foot and was later found by the sheriff’s office in a field about 3/4 mile west of the scene, according to the release.

The passenger, Jasmine Porter, 16, of Ainsworth, was flown directly from the scene by Life Net medical helicopter to UNMC in Omaha. Russell was transported to Faith Regional Health Services (FRHS) by Norfolk Fire and Rescue for treatment of his injuries.

It was unclear if Russell was ejected along with Porter. Officials claimed speed was a contributing factor, and seatbelts were not in use.

Russell was cited for no operator’s license, careless driving, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and a probation violation. The vehicle was a total loss, and the roadway was blocked for about 1 1/2 hours as the scene was investigated.