Two teens die in Sioux City car crash Sunday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two teens are dead after a semi and car collided at an intersection in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they responded to a report of a collision around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of 3rd Street and Lewis Boulevard. During a preliminary investigation, it was learned that the semi was driving north when it struck the eastbound car in the intersection.

Upon arrival, first responders said the occupants in the car, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Authorities said the names of the ones involved are not being released at this time.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

