Two suspects arrested for South Sioux City drive-by shootings

Photo Courtesy of South Sioux City Police

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Two men were arrested in connection to drive-by shooting incidents in South Sioux City.

According to a release, Jose Alfredo Hamman, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested Tuesday for use a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, conspiracy to commit a class 2 felony, attempt of a Class 2 felony, terroristic threats, and commit child abuse intentional/no injury. These charges come from Hamman’s alleged involvement in the drive-by shooting that occurred on March 14.

Jose Alfredo Hamman was also arrested for use a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, attempt of a Class 2 felony, terroristic threats, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class 2 felony. These charges stem from his alleged involvement in the drive-by shooting that occurred on March 9.

Miguel Angel Ceron, 24, of South Sioux City, was arrested today for aiding and abetting a Class 3A felony and two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class 2 felony. These charges come from his alleged involvement in the drive-by shooting that occurred on March 9.

This is an ongoing investigation an no other information has been released.

