Two Storm Lake women arrested for cashing nearly $20k in forged checks

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Storm Lake women were arrested after they allegedly stole $19,000 through two checks.

According to the Storm Lake police, they received a report of suspicious activity on a Storm Lake resident’s bank account on December 23, 2020. The resident told police that two forged checks totaling $19,000 had passed from their account.

Police investigated and said that Karina Torrejon Pupo, 21, of Storm Lake, and Eveline Basteiro Cesar, 30, of Storm Lake, obtained the checks from the victim, forged the checks, and passed the checks in Storm Lake without the consent or knowledge of the victim.

Torrejon Pupo and Basteiro Cesar were arrested on Tuesday. They are being charged with on-going criminal conduct, two counts of forgery, and two counts of second-degree theft. They were both booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,000 bond.