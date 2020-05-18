Two Storm Lake teens arrested for armed robbery, paintball gun seized

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Storm Lake teens were arrested after a reported armed robbery Saturday night. Police later seized a rifle-style paintball gun from the teens.
The robbery occurred around 8:50 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 Block of Seneca Street in Storm Lake.
John Yalle and Malga Yanga, both 18, of Storm Lake were arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. Yalle was also charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Officers with the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) met with a victim who reported they had been approached by two men who had a rifle and demanded cash.
The men reportedly then threatened to kill the victim if they followed them and fled the scene in a vehicle.
Officials said the victim contacted police and followed the robbers’ car until it was located by officers in the 800 Block of Lake Avenue.
According to SLPD, a rifle-style paintball gun was seized from the car.
Yalle and Yanga were both booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and are being held on $13,000 and $10,000 bonds respectively.
The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted on scene by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office.
