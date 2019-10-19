Two in custody for Pilger convenience store break-in

STANTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – ­­­Two Stanton County residents were arrested for burglary and felony theft-related charges in connection to an early morning break-in at the Pilger Pride convenience store Monday, October 14.

Brittney Borgmann, 33, of rural Stanton, and Derrick Haywood, 37 of Norfolk, were taken into custody Thursday, October 17, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Borgmann allegedly forced her way into the store with Haywood around 3:40 a.m. Monday in an attempt to take money from the safe located inside the store.

Borgmann and Haywood are set to appear in court sometime next month.