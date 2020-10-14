Two Spencer men turn themselves in for Casey’s robbery in February

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Spencer men have turned themselves in to authorities in reference to a robbery in February at a Casey’s Store.

According to authorities, Coty Wolthuis, 31, and Jason Archer, 40, both of Spencer, turned themselves in to police on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest stems from a nearly eight-month investigation in which police allege Wolthius, a current employee of the store, acted as a team with Archer to stage the robbery.

Wolthuis was charged second-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a felony, and false reports.

Archer was charged with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felon.

Spencer Police was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.  

