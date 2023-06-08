SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Celebrating a wedding anniversary is a fun moment for couples, it may be better to celebrate an anniversary when you and another couple got married one day apart.

Two couples at the Azria Health Regency Square in South Sioux City are celebrating the 71st anniversary of both of their weddings.

Jim and Janet Kirchner got married on June 6 while James and Marjorie Shepherd were wed the next day. Family and friends came out to celebrate the anniversaries which means something special to them

“It means having my entire, almost my entire family here in one spot that made the occasion so special,” said James & Marjorie Shepherd.

James Shepherd said the secret to a long marriage is to give a little and take a little. While Janet Kirchner said to give a lot and take a little.