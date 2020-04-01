Two South Dakota nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – Two residents of Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community have tested positive for the virus.

Larry Fossum loves riding horses in the rodeo. He is the pastor of the Cowboy Way Church in Hartford. He was out working in a pasture on March 6.

“And he found the only patch of ice in our pasture and he slipped and fell and broke his femur,” Freida Fossum said.

That required emergency surgery. Then Larry was sent to Prince of Peace for rehabilitation on March 10.

“He’s been working really hard at the rehab because he wants to get back on his horse. He’s always been really active; so this was hard on him being not active,” Freida said.

It got even tougher, a couple of days after entering rehab when Avera stopped allowing visitors.

“We went over to the window and waved at him. it’s been hard,” Feida said.

When his wife spoke to him on the phone today, she learned something new.

“He said, all the girls had masks on today,” Freida said.

Avera Prince of Peace confirms that two of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The people that work in there, rotate. Those people have been very close to him. They set people together to eat. So yeah, it’s a concern for me; especially taking him home,” Freida said.

Frieda says her husband is supposed to go home on Thursday. Avera tells KELOLAND News that it will continue to discharge rehab patients unless they are showing signs of COVID-19.

“So I just wait to see if he’s going to get a fever? I don’t think that’s a very good answer,” she said.

Avera believes the transmission to its patients could have come from an employee who unknowingly had the virus.

While no patients are positive at this time, The Good Samaritan Society confirms that an employee at its Deuel County facility in Clear Lake has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re not going to prevent it anymore. We’re going to have it in our facilities,” Randy Bury, President of The Good Samaritan Society said.

With Good Samaritan facilities in 24 states, the organization is also dealing with positive tests in employees and residents in out-of-state locations. It’s currently equipping staff with protective gear.

“Today as we sit here, we’ve got an adequate supply for the near future. But like everybody else, we’re real concerned about long term as it progresses. and everybody is trying to get access to that same supply.” Bury said.

Meanwhile, family members of those in nursing homes can do nothing else but wait and worry.

“I’ve just got a knot in my stomach,” Freida said.

Avera tells us the Prince of Peace residents have been isolated and do not need to be hospitalized at this time.