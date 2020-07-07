Two Siouxlanders start journey to become NSP troopers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Two Siouxlanders are starting their journey to become troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), along with 21 other individuals on Monday.

On Monday at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island, NSP began its 63rd Basic Recruit Camp, also referred to as Camp 63.

Camp 63 will include 23 recruits from three states and 16 communities across Nebraska. Two of the 23 recruits are from the Siouxland area.

“Every new camp marks a milestone for our agency and the beginning of an immensely rewarding career for the recruits. These 23 men and women are joining a dedicated team of troopers who serve Nebraska with pride from border to border every day,” Colonel John Bolduc said.

The two Siouxland recruits include Tyler Evans from Stanton and Nathan Karr from Hastings. The image below represents the full list of recruits heading to Camp 63.

23 recruits heading to Camp 63

“These recruits have gone through a rigorous process to reach this point and have demonstrated their desire to serve the citizens of our state. They will spend the next six months with our talented training academy staff to equip them with the skill they’ll need to serve Nebraska for many years to come,” Commander of the NSP Training Academy, Captain Jeff Roby added.

Camp 63 is the second basic recruit camp held by NSP in 2020.

The 23 recruits represent the largest class since camp 57 in 2016, which also began with 23 recruits.

The recruits will complete 22 weeks of training before graduation on December 18, 2020.

