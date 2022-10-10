SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men who attempted to elude police were arrested on Sunday.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Langly, 37, of Springfield, and Mark Stewart, 40, of Aurelia, were arrested after officials were led on a pursuit.

The release stated that Langly was allegedly driving erratically and struck a vehicle that was parked near the Sioux County Regional Airport. He also allegedly struck the deputy’s vehicle.

After striking the patrol car, Langley and Stewart allegedly attempted to get away by exiting the vehicle and running into a cornfield. The release specified that there was a female passenger who stayed in the car while the two men attempted to escape.

Officials were able to find Landly and Stewart and take them into custody at 12:31 a.m. Langley was charged with eluding law enforcement, criminal mischief, interference with official acts, and other traffic offenses. Stewart was also charged with interference with official acts and the woman passenger was released to a family member without charges.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office was assisted by its drone unit, the Orange City Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department, Rock Valley Police Department, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, Sioux Center Ambulance, and Maurice First Responders.