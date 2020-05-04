Two Siouxland hospitals are treating 83 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s released a joint statement on Monday evening in regards to COVID-19 patients in Siouxland.

Both hospitals are providing care for 83 COVID-19 patients in the Siouxland area.

Read the full joint statement from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s below.