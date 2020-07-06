Two Siouxland historic preservation projects receive preservation tax credits

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa received nearly $22 million in awards for historic preservation projects across the state, including two around Siouxland.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) registered 15 projects to receive state Historic Preservation tax credits.

The Motor Mart and Montgomery Ward Building in Sioux City are two of the 15 projects receiving credits.

Motor Mart received just over $4 million for the project that’ll cost just under $16 million.

Montgomery Ward Building received just under $1.5 million for the project that’ll cost just under $6 million.

For the May 2020 registration period, IEDA received 23 applications requesting $33 million in tax credits, with approximately $22 million available for the awards. Projects are scored based on readiness, financing, local support, and participation.

The Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program provides a state income tax credit to projects for rehabilitation of historic buildings.

The program is designed to promote the retention of unique, character-defining buildings and building features that contribute to a community and neighborhood. Rehabilitation must meet the federal Secretary of Interior standards.

The Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program is administered by IEDA in partnership with the State Historic Preservation Office.