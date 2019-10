SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Siouxland health care facilities are being accused of filing fraudulent Medicare claims.

A complaint from the U.S. Attorney’s Office includes Seargent Bluff Healthcare and Elk Point Healthcare in a list of facilities that allegedly filed more than $3 million in fraudulent claims.

Those claims were filed from January 2012 through December 2015.

During that time, both facilities were managed by a company that is now out of business.