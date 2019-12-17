Two Siouxland communities will not have to rely on Sioux City for drinking water

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The price of water could soon be going down Monday night for two communities relying on Sioux City for some of their drinking water.

The city council has approved the first reading of the agreement five to zero.

The new agreement decreases the amount South Sioux City pays for water by more than 7%, while those in Dakota Dunes would only see a 4.8% decrease.

These rates were determined by the expenses of the treatment plant, transmission, distribution, and the administration.

South Sioux City leaders say the decrease will not have a huge impact on residents.

“We’re very happy to see the rates decrease that’s a positive thing not only for South Sioux City but for Siouxland as a whole. We don’t use a whole lot of Sioux City water, so it really won’t have a significant rate impact on our residents here in South Sioux City, but it’s a good sign,” said Lance Hedquist, South Sioux City City Administrator.

Before the rates can be finalized, the council still needs to approve a second and third reading of the water service reading.

The city council also establishing a joint building authority between Sioux City and Woodbury County.

The authority would be in charge of building and operating a new jail for Woodbury County.