Two Siouxland communities receive grants for downtown restoration, rehabilitation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced Tuesday that $2.8 million in Community Catalyst Building Remediation grants have been awarded to two Siouxland communities and 24 other Iowa communities.

The Community Catalyst program was initiated in 2018 by IEDA to help create fundamental, positive change in Iowa’s downtowns.

Each community received a $100,000 grant to assist with the redevelopment, remediation, or rehabilitation of buildings to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment.

In Siouxland, Estherville and Mapleton have received the grants. Estherville’s grant will go toward renovating its historic city hall/fire station. Mapleton’s grant will go towards the rehabilitation of Main Street.

For a full list of downtown areas across Iowa that received a grant, click here.

“Revitalization of statewide communities is particularly critical as we recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19. The Community Catalyst program is not only about investing in our infrastructure, but it inspires further development and future growth for years to come,” IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director, Debi Durham said.

The Community Catalyst Building Remediation program is funded through an appropriation from the Iowa legislature.

2020 is the third year these grants have been made available through the IEDA and continued funding is based on annual availability.

During the fall of 2019, Iowa cities approved through a pre-application process were invited to apply for the grants. IEDA received a total of 73 applications.

IEDA used scoring criteria that were based on project impact, appropriateness, funding/partnerships, and incorporation of sustainability/smart growth principles.

At least 40% of the grants were awarded to cities with populations less than 1,500 per program rules.

The grants will support local improvement projects like facade upgrades, building rehabilitations, and renovations.

Cities are required to provide financial and/or in-kind sources to supplement these projects.

For more information about the Community Catalyst program, click here.

