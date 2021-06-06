Two Siouxland college students take the road trip of a lifetime by visiting every Iowa town

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When you think road trip, you might think of a few big stops along the way. However, what about hitting every single town in a state?

Two Siouxlanders traveled throughout Nebraska, and now, they’re using that three-month break off school to do it again. This time they will tour the state of Iowa.

“We visit local businesses, museums, attractions, eat at different restaurants.”

Those are just some of the activities Seth Varner and Austin Schneider do when visiting each one of Iowa’s 939 towns, an idea they formed while on a drive through Kansas.

“We were going on a spring break trip down to OKC, and we were driving through these small Kansas towns, and we just thought to ourselves, how fun would it be if we went and did another state,” said Schneider.

This summer marks the second time they have visited every town in one state. They covered all of Nebraska last year.

“Like in Nebraska, everyone calls it ‘Nebraska-nice’ but Iowa, they’re just as nice. I think it’s a whole kind of regional thing, you know. People will reach out to us and be like, you can stay in our camper or home for the night, so you don’t have to pay for a hotel. They’ll be like, ‘here’s some food for the road or we’ll take you out to dinner at our favorite restaurant,'” said Varner.

So far, they have covered about a third of the Hawkeye State and have gained quite the response doing so. The friends have racked up nearly 16,000 Facebook followers and said they often get recognized when traveling to towns.

“The whole motto for us is, there’s something to do in every town, you just have to go out and find out, so even if you’re in these really tiny towns with 15 people or so, there’s still stuff to do,” said Varner.

They say they hope to be done by September.

“Everyone kind of asks, ‘oh are you going to visit Kansas next or South Dakota or something,’ but we don’t want to commit to anything just yet, we’ll see what the future holds,” the men said.

The two men are writing a book about their adventures and plan to release it sometime this November. The book will have a QR code, where you will be able to scan and see all the recent pictures they have taken on their journey.

You can also follow along on their Facebook Page ‘Visit939Iowa.’