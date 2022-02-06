SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (STACKER) — Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4% — the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory. Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016. Some of the largest cities—those with populations over 1 million — have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities. A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. Schuyler

2010 to 2020 population change: +616

— #4,327 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 10.4%

— #144 among cities in Nebraska, #8,701 among all cities nationwide

— #144 among cities in Nebraska, #8,701 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 6,547

— #26 largest city in Nebraska, #5,520 largest city nationwide

#19. Ashland

2010 to 2020 population change: +617

— #4,320 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 25.0%

— #82 among cities in Nebraska, #4,592 among all cities nationwide

— #82 among cities in Nebraska, #4,592 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 3,086

— #48 largest city in Nebraska, #8,663 largest city nationwide

#18. Offutt AFB

2010 to 2020 population change: +782

— #3,813 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 17.1%

— #107 among cities in Nebraska, #6,386 among all cities nationwide

— #107 among cities in Nebraska, #6,386 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 5,363

— #32 largest city in Nebraska, #6,258 largest city nationwide

#17. Seward

2010 to 2020 population change: +797

— #3,765 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 11.6%

— #138 among cities in Nebraska, #8,151 among all cities nationwide

— #138 among cities in Nebraska, #8,151 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 7,643

— #22 largest city in Nebraska, #4,965 largest city nationwide

#16. Bennington

2010 to 2020 population change: +858

— #3,601 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 73.5%

— #25 among cities in Nebraska, #1,327 among all cities nationwide

— #25 among cities in Nebraska, #1,327 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 2,026

— #62 largest city in Nebraska, #10,814 largest city nationwide

#15. Fremont

2010 to 2020 population change: +918

— #3,471 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 3.5%

— #193 among cities in Nebraska, #12,575 among all cities nationwide

— #193 among cities in Nebraska, #12,575 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 27,141

— #6 largest city in Nebraska, #1,652 largest city nationwide

#14. Gretna

2010 to 2020 population change: +919

— #3,466 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 22.1%

— #89 among cities in Nebraska, #5,165 among all cities nationwide

— #89 among cities in Nebraska, #5,165 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 5,083

— #34 largest city in Nebraska, #6,467 largest city nationwide

#13. Norfolk

2010 to 2020 population change: +994

— #3,316 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 4.1%

— #187 among cities in Nebraska, #12,162 among all cities nationwide

— #187 among cities in Nebraska, #12,162 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 24,955

— #8 largest city in Nebraska, #1,823 largest city nationwide

#12. South Sioux City

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,066

— #3,182 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 8.2%

— #160 among cities in Nebraska, #9,741 among all cities nationwide

— #160 among cities in Nebraska, #9,741 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 14,043

— #14 largest city in Nebraska, #3,090 largest city nationwide

#11. Valley

2010 to 2020 population change: +1,076

— #3,168 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 54.9%

— #35 among cities in Nebraska, #1,968 among all cities nationwide

— #35 among cities in Nebraska, #1,968 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 3,037

— #50 largest city in Nebraska, #8,746 largest city nationwide

#10. Hickman

2010 to 2020 population change: +1,140

— #3,073 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 77.7%

— #19 among cities in Nebraska, #1,232 among all cities nationwide

— #19 among cities in Nebraska, #1,232 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 2,607

— #53 largest city in Nebraska, #9,486 largest city nationwide

#9. Waverly

2010 to 2020 population change: +1,148

— #3,058 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 36.7%

— #53 among cities in Nebraska, #3,107 among all cities nationwide

— #53 among cities in Nebraska, #3,107 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 4,279

— #38 largest city in Nebraska, #7,219 largest city nationwide

#8. La Vista

2010 to 2020 population change: +1,702

— #2,385 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 11.3%

— #141 among cities in Nebraska, #8,299 among all cities nationwide

— #141 among cities in Nebraska, #8,299 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 16,746

— #12 largest city in Nebraska, #2,657 largest city nationwide

#7. Columbus

2010 to 2020 population change: +2,388

— #1,882 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 11.0%

— #142 among cities in Nebraska, #8,420 among all cities nationwide

— #142 among cities in Nebraska, #8,420 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 24,028

— #10 largest city in Nebraska, #1,904 largest city nationwide

#6. Kearney

2010 to 2020 population change: +3,576

— #1,353 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 11.8%

— #136 among cities in Nebraska, #8,074 among all cities nationwide

— #136 among cities in Nebraska, #8,074 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 33,790

— #5 largest city in Nebraska, #1,322 largest city nationwide

#5. Papillion

2010 to 2020 population change: +5,330

— #949 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 28.3%

— #70 among cities in Nebraska, #4,076 among all cities nationwide

— #70 among cities in Nebraska, #4,076 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 24,159

— #9 largest city in Nebraska, #1,893 largest city nationwide

#4. Grand Island

2010 to 2020 population change: +6,156

— #834 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 13.1%

— #130 among cities in Nebraska, #7,598 among all cities nationwide

— #130 among cities in Nebraska, #7,598 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 53,131

— #4 largest city in Nebraska, #802 largest city nationwide

#3. Bellevue

2010 to 2020 population change: +13,935

— #346 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 27.7%

— #71 among cities in Nebraska, #4,151 among all cities nationwide

— #71 among cities in Nebraska, #4,151 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 64,176

— #3 largest city in Nebraska, #632 largest city nationwide

#2. Lincoln

2010 to 2020 population change: +38,047

— #78 among all cities nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.0%

— #116 among cities in Nebraska, #6,968 among all cities nationwide

— #116 among cities in Nebraska, #6,968 among all cities nationwide 2020 population: 291,082

— #2 largest city in Nebraska, #73 largest city nationwide

#1. Omaha