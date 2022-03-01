SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two Sioux County schools held special elections seeking funds to expand their schools Tuesday.

According to the results, neither school has reached the required 60% needed for the bond referendums to pass.

Location Yes No Total Percentage West Sioux CSD 715 530 1,245 57.43% Yes Rock Valley CSD 520 467 987 52.68% Yes

West Sioux’s school bond measure was asking for $15,685,000 in order to fund a new elementary building.

Previously, West Sioux Elementary’s principal said they’ve used every crook and cranny possible, even having to turn to portable trailer classrooms, but he said that’s not an acceptable learning environment for the future.

Rock Valley’s school bond measure was asking for $25,000,000 in order to add a high school addition to the already existing building as well as improving the parking lot and bus lanes.