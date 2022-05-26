ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men from two different Sioux County towns were arrested Saturday following an investigation into an assault.

At around 9 a.m. Saturday, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carter Kooi, 21, of Sioux Center and Bryce Van Dyken, 20, of Hull. A release states that the arrests stemmed from an investigation that began on May 16 after a victim reported that an assault happened at a home on 360th Street, one mile north of Sioux Center.

Witnesses reported that during the evening of May 14, Kooi and Van Dyken got involved in a disturbance where they punched and kicked the victim. The victim received injuries that required medical attention.

Kooi and Van Dyken have both been charged with assault causing bodily injury.