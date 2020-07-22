Two Sioux City women arrested for stealing around $1,500 worth of perfume

Left: Kathy Pena and Right: Kathy Hulit. Photo Courtesy of the Woodbury County Jail.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Sioux City women were arrested on second-degree theft charges after highly valued perfumes were taken from Ulta Beauty.

According to court documents, on July 19 around 1:11 p.m., Kathy Pena and Kathy Hulit entered Ulta Beauty, 5747 Sunnybrook Drive, with a bag and walked towards the perfume section, which is located towards the front and center of the store.

They took several boxes of high-end perfumes and put them in the bag. Store employees verbally intervened as they suspected the two women were going to leave without paying for them.

Officials said the intervention didn’t stop Pena and Hulit from walking to the front doors without making any attempts to pay for the boxes of perfume and leaving in a 2006 Ford Escape.

The entire situation took around a minute with police later reviewing the video footage of the incident. The stolen perfume was valued at $1,543 before sales tax.

Authorities reported the beauty store manager identified Pena as the one who was holding the bag of stolen perfume because the manager advised her that she had been trespassed from the store by a law enforcement officer on October 21, 2018.

Court documents said on July 21 around 8:46 p.m., an officer saw Pena driving the same Ford Escape and performed a traffic stop in Sioux City because she was wanted and had a suspended Iowa driver’s license.

She was searched incident to the arrest and a plastic baggie containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was found.

Hulit was arrested and was charged with second-degree theft. Pena was charged with second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

In addition, Hulit has also been charged with a probation violation and Pena has been charged with criminal trespass and driving with a suspended license.

Both women are booked at Woodbury County Jail with Hulit’s bail is set at $3,000 while Pena’s bail is set for $1,000.

