Two Sioux City men killed in head-on crash in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Two men from Sioux City died in a head-on crash in western Nebraska Tuesday.

Authorities received a call of a head-on collision on Highway 83 about seven miles north of North Platte, Nebraska Tuesday around 6:50 p.m., according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. It was reported a passenger vehicle and semi hit head-on and the vehicles were on fire.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found two men in the passenger vehicle dead. The driver of the semi had minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the semi was heading south on Highway 83 and the passenger vehicle was heading north. The vehicle drove into the southbound lane, driving straight at the semi. The driver of the semi tried to take evasive action by breaking and swerving into the northbound lane but could not avoid the collision.

The deceased driver of the passenger vehicle was identified as Robert Islas, 37, and a passenger was identified as Gilbert Vasquez, 59, both of Sioux City.

The investigation is ongoing.

