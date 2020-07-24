Two Sioux City men arrested for second-degree burglary, threatened to hurt two people

Left: Trey RedOwl and Right: Michael Thomas Jr. Photo Courtesy of the Woodbury County Jail.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Sioux City men were arrested on Thursday evening for burglary after kicking down a door to a residence, threatening to hurt two people.

According to the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), on Thursday around 3:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ingleside Ave to a report of two men kicking in the back door to a house.

Officials said both men entered the house and threatened to harm an adult man and a woman.

They fled on foot and were arrested by the SCPD three blocks away from the residence.

None of the victims were injuring during the incident.

Trey RedOwl, 28, of Sioux City, was charged with second-degree burglary, carrying a weapon, simple eluding, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Thomas Jr., 28, of Sioux City, was charged with second-degree burglary and simple eluding.

Both of them are being held in the Woodbury County Jail with Redowl’s bond set for $10,900 and Thomas’s bond is set for $10,300.

The police department said no further information will be released at this time.

