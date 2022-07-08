SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men were arrested for robbery on Wednesday after allegedly holding two women at gunpoint.

According to complaint documents, at 10:39 p.m., two women were robbed at gunpoint at a residence on Transit Avenue. It was specified that Jocquan McCloud, 26, of Sioux City, forced the women into the apartment’s bedroom and shut the door with them inside. McCloud returned to the room with Kemo Levi, 26, of Sioux City, who had a black handgun. Levi threatened the women with the gun, and one of the victims gave up her iPhone 13 as well as a box that held a BB gun. The other woman gave up her purse which had $362 inside.

The documents stated that before leaving the apartment, Levi and McCloud allegedly tried to steal an Xbox, but it was recovered.

According to additional complaint documents, at 11:53, officers were able to find a gold Mercury that was registered to Levi. A search of the car was conducted under probable cause, and officers found some of the property associated with the robbery as well as a Beretta 9MM handgun that had been reported stolen out of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

While officers were investigating the stolen gun, Levi allegedly gave officers a fake name and an ID that was not his. McCloud told officers that the gun belonged to Levi, and one of the women stated that she had seen Levi with the gun, according to the documents.

The documents specified that Levi is a convicted felon prohibiting him from having or owning a firearm. During a later interview with Levi, he allegedly stated that he owned the property that the victim claimed was stolen.

McCloud was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree theft. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Levi was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, and dominion or control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon. He was booked into the jail on a $35,000 bond.