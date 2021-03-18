Two Sioux City men arrested after pursuit, driver also charged with OWI

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Sioux City men were arrested after authorities said they tried to escape police custody Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were working a special joint traffic project with the Iowa State Patrol and Sioux City Police Department around 7:52 p.m. when a Sioux City police officer saw a vehicle involved in a felony domestic assault with a firearm from several nights prior.

A county deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at Gordon Drive and Nebraska Street when the vehicle immediately took off trying to elude the deputy. The vehicle was occupied by two male suspects with one suspect possibly armed with a firearm, the release said.

The suspects continued to elude deputies as the pursuit went onto Interstate 29 and then into the west side of Sioux City. Eventually, the suspect vehicle attempted to turn into an alley in the 1500 block of Ross Street when the deputy’s vehicle struck the suspect vehicle causing the suspect vehicle to spin out.

The driver, Michael D. Hammond, 24, and passenger Ricardo D. Ramirez, 22, both of Sioux City, then fled on foot. Both were taken into custody after brief foot pursuits. Deputies discovered a 9mm handgun in the vehicle along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Hammond was charged with multiple traffic infractions, felony eluding, OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $7,000. Ramirez was charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. He was booked into the county jail on a $2,000 bond.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan said he wanted to commend the bravery of his deputies for the pursuit and capture.

“Let this send a message to those who wish to disturb the peace and or victimize our citizens, we will not tolerate it. We will do everything within our lawful authority to catch you, hold you accountable and keep Woodbury County safe,” Sheehan said.

Deputies were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Sioux City Police Department.