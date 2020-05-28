Two Sioux City hospitals treating more than 80 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are providing care for 88 COVID-19 patients.

Both hospitals are committed to protecting their patient’s privacy and cannot provide additional information about any one patient in their care.

Both hospitals said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

They also mention that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remain their top priority.