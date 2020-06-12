Two Sioux City Hospitals treating more than 50 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are providing care for 54 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.

Both hospitals said in a joint statement that they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patient in their care.

They mentioned public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Siouxland.

Both hospitals said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

They also mentioned that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remains their top priority.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, in RMCC Region 3, or northwest Iowa, there are a total of 75 COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

Health officials reported that 32 are in the ICU, 17 are on ventilators, and seven were admitted in the last 24 hours.

IDPH said there are 545 inpatient beds, 109 ICU beds, and 89 ventilators available.

While the state’s coronavirus case numbers are being updated in real-time, the RMCC dashboard is updating once a day. This update is as of June 12.

For more information on the hospital data for RMCC Region 3, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.