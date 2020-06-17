Two Sioux City hospitals treating more than 40 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are providing care for 42 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.

Both hospitals said in a joint statement that they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patient in their care.

They mentioned public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Siouxland.

Both hospitals said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

They also mentioned that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remain their top priority.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are a total of 70 COVID-19 hospitalized patients in RMCC Region 3, or northwest Iowa.

Health officials reported that 24 are in the ICU, 16 are on ventilators, and two were admitted in the last 24 hours.

IDPH said there are 477 inpatient beds, 109 ICU beds, and 85 ventilators available.