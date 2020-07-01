Two Sioux City hospitals treating 23 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are providing care for 23 COVID-19 patients.

Both hospitals said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patient in their care.

They mentioned public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Siouxland.

Both hospitals said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

They also mentioned that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remain their top priority.

Effective on Wednesday, July 1, the hospitals will not be reporting their joint COVID census on a daily basis.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), in RMCC Region 3, or northwest Iowa, there are a total of 33 COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

Health officials reported 12 are in the ICU, six are on ventilators, and five people were admitted in the last 24 hours.

IDPH said there are 506 inpatient beds, 107 ICU beds, and 95 ventilators available.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of June 30.

For more information on the hospital data for RMCC Region 3, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.

Latest Stories