Two Sioux City hospitals tightening visitor restrictions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s hospitals are tightening restrictions at their hospitals.

Officials said that they want to “provide the safest possible environment for patients, families, visitors and staff.” To that end, the hospitals are working to reduce exposure to potential disease carriers of COVID-19.

The hospitals said that no visitors will be allowed in the facilities except for extenuating circumstances. Those exceptions will be be made on a case-by-case basis for the following cases.

Children admitted to the hospital

Maternity units

Patients receiving end-of-life care

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:

18 or older

Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives

Healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever

The new restrictions are effective Wednesday.