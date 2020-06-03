Two Sioux City Hospitals more than 70 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are providing care for 74 COVID-19 patients.

Both hospitals are committed to protecting their patient’s privacy and cannot provide additional information about any one patient in their care.

In a joint statement, they said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

They also mention that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remain their top priority.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), RMCC Region 3, or northwest Iowa, has a total of 87 COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

Health officials reported that 43 of them are in the ICU, 34 are on ventilators, and six were admitted in the last 24 hours.

IDPH said there are 498 inpatient beds, 112 ICU beds, and 79 ventilators available.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 4:25 p.m. June 3.

For more information on the hospital data for RMCC Region 3, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.